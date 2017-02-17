Traders discuss if it is time to trade FANG stocks again

The "Fast Money" traders discuss the best moves to make among the "FANG" stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — as the stocks reach toward record highs.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes Google because it is the most likely to make a new high. The technology stock is up 7 percent in the last three months.

Trader Tim Seymour stepped out of the FANG stocks and said he likes T-Mobile. He said the stock is similar to Netflix in terms of growth. Seymour also said he likes Google because of the stock's valuation and growth potential, as well.









