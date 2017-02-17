    ×

    Traders discuss if it is time to trade FANG stocks again


    The "Fast Money" traders discuss the best moves to make among the "FANG" stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — as the stocks reach toward record highs.

    Trader Guy Adami said he likes Google because it is the most likely to make a new high. The technology stock is up 7 percent in the last three months.

    Trader Tim Seymour stepped out of the FANG stocks and said he likes T-Mobile. He said the stock is similar to Netflix in terms of growth. Seymour also said he likes Google because of the stock's valuation and growth potential, as well.



    A visitor uses a cell phone in the Google offices in Berlin, Germany.
    Adam Berry | Getty Images
    Disclosures:

    Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT;

    Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM

    "Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"

    Steve Grasso's Firm is long AGN, BIIB, CHK, COG, CUBA, DIA, HES, ICE, KDUS, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, REGN, RIG, SPY, TITXF, VIRT,WDR, WLL, ZNGA. GRASSO IS LONG: CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, QCOM, SPY, T, TWTR. Grasso's children own: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No shorts.

    Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

