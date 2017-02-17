Here's how much Trump's Florida trips are likely costing taxpayers

President Donald Trump's trips to his Florida resort come at a cost.

Trump heads to his Mar-a-Lago club Friday for the third straight weekend. The three jaunts may cost the U.S. Treasury roughly $10 million, including security and staffing costs, according to a Washington Post report. Each trip to Mar-a-Lago could cost an estimated $3 million or more, Politico previously reported.

Presidents often receive criticism for their vacation costs that fall on taxpayers. Trump routinely criticized his predecessor Barack Obama for taking trips or golfing.

But the Trump family looks set to blow past the taxpayer costs that Obama racked up for travel due to its unique circumstances, the newspaper reported.