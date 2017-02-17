    ×

    Here's how much Trump's Florida trips are likely costing taxpayers

    President Donald Trump's trips to his Florida resort come at a cost.

    Trump heads to his Mar-a-Lago club Friday for the third straight weekend. The three jaunts may cost the U.S. Treasury roughly $10 million, including security and staffing costs, according to a Washington Post report. Each trip to Mar-a-Lago could cost an estimated $3 million or more, Politico previously reported.

    Presidents often receive criticism for their vacation costs that fall on taxpayers. Trump routinely criticized his predecessor Barack Obama for taking trips or golfing.

    But the Trump family looks set to blow past the taxpayer costs that Obama racked up for travel due to its unique circumstances, the newspaper reported.

    President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International airport as they prepare to spend part of the weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at Mar-a-Lago resort on February 10, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International airport as they prepare to spend part of the weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at Mar-a-Lago resort on February 10, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

    The Trump family's costs go well beyond the Mar-a-Lago trips. Police officials estimate that they spend $500,000 a day on security for Trump Tower in New York, where first lady Melania Trump and son Barron live.

    The Secret Service also protects Trump's eldest sons Donald Jr. and Eric when they travel for Trump Organization business. The Post reported that Secret Service and U.S. Embassy officials paid almost $100,000 for hotel rooms when Eric Trump went to Uruguay to promote a Trump-branded property.

    Trump's time in office could cost taxpayers "hundreds of millions of dollars or more," topping the estimated $97 million of travel-related expenses during the Obama administration, the Post reported.

    The White House has defended Trump's trips, saying he is working while traveling. For instance, he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida last weekend and will reportedly meet with national security advisor candidates this weekend.

    The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    Read the full Washington Post report here.

    Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016.
