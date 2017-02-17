    ×

    Here's who Trump could pick to replace Flynn as national security advisor

    President Donald Trump hinted Friday at possible replacements for his national security advisor, one day after a potential taker for Michael Flynn's key position already turned it down.

    Retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward turned down an offer to serve as national security advisor. He told the Associated Press on Thursday it was "purely a personal issue," though some reports suggested he thought the White House was too chaotic.

    Flynn resigned Monday following reports that he talked about sanctions against Russia with a Russian official and misled Vice President Mike Pence about what they discussed. Trump said Thursday that he "fired" Flynn "because of what he said to Mike Pence," not because of what he discussed on calls with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

    Acting U.S. National Security Advisor Retired General Keith Kellogg arrives for a joint news conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017.
    Carlos Barria | Reuters
    Trump said Friday morning that acting advisor Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general, is "very much in play" for the permanent position. He added that he is considering "three others," without naming them.

    Trump is also mulling retired Army Gen. Keith Alexander, former CIA Director David Petraeus and former Marine Corps Gen. James Jones for the position, NBC News reported, citing a senior aide. It is not clear if those three people are the ones Trump referred to in his tweet.

    Kellogg, 72, temporarily took over the position after Flynn's resignation. He served 36 years in the military, including in the Vietnam War.

    Petraeus, a retired four-star general, could prove a controversial choice due to his admission that he shared classified information with his biographer Paula Broadwell.

    Jones served as former President Barack Obama's first national security advisor.