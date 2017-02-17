Here's who Trump could pick to replace Flynn as national security advisor

President Donald Trump hinted Friday at possible replacements for his national security advisor, one day after a potential taker for Michael Flynn's key position already turned it down.

Retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward turned down an offer to serve as national security advisor. He told the Associated Press on Thursday it was "purely a personal issue," though some reports suggested he thought the White House was too chaotic.

Flynn resigned Monday following reports that he talked about sanctions against Russia with a Russian official and misled Vice President Mike Pence about what they discussed. Trump said Thursday that he "fired" Flynn "because of what he said to Mike Pence," not because of what he discussed on calls with the Russian ambassador to the United States.