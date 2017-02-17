President Donald Trump's travel ban, which triggered days of chaos before being dealt a blow in the courts that effectively suspended its execution, still has thousands of immigrant students stranded in a state of limbo.

After a three judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the immigration order, which imposed travel restrictions on citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries linked to terrorism, Trump vowed to issue a new executive order that could come as early as next week.

With the world watching for Trump's latest moves, international students who hail from the countries affected by the ban are on tenterhooks, waiting for the other shoe to drop.

"I hope the ban is not extended beyond the 90-days period" said Mostafa Afkhamizadeh, a PhD candidate from Stanford University who was initially banned from coming back to California when traveling from his native Iran.

Afkhamizadeh traveled to his home country on January 19th, but was held up by Trump's executive order. He now finds himself trying to get back, much like thousands of other U.S. green card and visa holders who found their ability to travel was curtailed by the original ban.

"I'm mostly concerned about further policy changes or a revised executive orders during my visa process" the engineering student said to CNBC recently, who is waiting for a visa appointment in March. If Trump issues a new order that is upheld, "I will most likely terminate my doctoral program."

More than 1 million strong