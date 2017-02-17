    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks slide as record rally pauses; French election fears linger

    Pisani: Two particular groups having problems, banks and energy stocks
    Pisani: Two particular groups having problems, banks and energy stocks   

    U.S. equities traded lower on Friday as a record-setting rally slowed down, while investors kept an eye on France's presidential election.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 40 points, with UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.15 percent, with financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite chopped around the flatline.

    "Short-term overbought conditions are likely to be absorbed via a consolidation phase in the days ahead. While short-term momentum may neutralize, we would view this as temporary," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note to clients.

    The three major indexes had posted record closing highs five straight sessions before closing mixed Thursday. Lifting stocks were the prospects of President Donald Trump presenting a "phenomenal" tax plan soon, as well as solid economic data.

    Trump held his first solo news conference Thursday, in which he berated the media and boasted about his accomplishments.

    "If he doesn't straighten it out in the next, I would say, 30 days, people will just stop listening to him," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors.

    Data released Thursday pointed to improving economic conditions in the U.S., with the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index hitting its highest level since 1984, while weekly jobless claims remained around their lowest levels in decades.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 5, 2017.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 5, 2017.

    The only major economic data released Friday are leading indicators, which rose 0.6 percent in January.

    "When you look at the underlying fundamentals, they're quite good. The big question on the horizon is Marine Le Pen," said Tower Bridge's Ogg. "If she wins, we're going to have a recession."

    According to recent polls, Le Pen — France's far-right, anti-European Union candidate — is the favorite to win the first round of voting, scheduled for April. However, it is not clear whether she will win the run-off vote in May.

    Socialist Benoit Hamon and hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon held talks Friday about possibly joining forces to beat Le Pen. French bond yields ticked higher on the news, pushing the spread between 10-year French sovereigns and German bunds above 70 basis points.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell about 0.4 percent Friday, but was still on track to post weekly gains.

    U.S. Treasurys rose, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.41 percent and the short-term two-year note yield declining to 1.18 percent.

    "With risk aversion rippling across the board amid the ongoing uncertainty, Wall Street may be vulnerable to further losses," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

    "Although global stocks have repeatedly hit record highs from the 'Trump effect,' markets could find themselves under renewed selling pressure if the proposed fiscal stimulus and tax cuts fall below market expectations," he said.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---




    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...