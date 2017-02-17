Stocks slide as record rally pauses; French election fears linger

Pisani: Two particular groups having problems, banks and energy stocks 42 Mins Ago | 03:20

U.S. equities traded lower on Friday as a record-setting rally slowed down, while investors kept an eye on France's presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 40 points, with UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.15 percent, with financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite chopped around the flatline.

"Short-term overbought conditions are likely to be absorbed via a consolidation phase in the days ahead. While short-term momentum may neutralize, we would view this as temporary," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note to clients.

The three major indexes had posted record closing highs five straight sessions before closing mixed Thursday. Lifting stocks were the prospects of President Donald Trump presenting a "phenomenal" tax plan soon, as well as solid economic data.



Trump held his first solo news conference Thursday, in which he berated the media and boasted about his accomplishments.

"If he doesn't straighten it out in the next, I would say, 30 days, people will just stop listening to him," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors.

Data released Thursday pointed to improving economic conditions in the U.S., with the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index hitting its highest level since 1984, while weekly jobless claims remained around their lowest levels in decades.