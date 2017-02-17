Wall Street expected to open lower as Trump rally loses steam

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday morning ahead of the Presidents' Day holiday weekend.



While the Dow eked out another record closing high on Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped a 7-day winning streak.

Stocks have risen on the hope President Donald Trump will cut taxes and regulations.

As the fourth-quarter earnings season comes to a close, Campbell Soup, Deere and Bloomin' Brands are among companies set to report before the bell.

There's not much in the way of data, with only the leading index scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.52 percent lower on Friday morning.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.53 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.22 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.27 a barrel, down 0.17 percent.