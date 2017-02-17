Watch: Trump speaks at Boeing facility amid airplane rollout

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



President Donald Trump travels to Boeing's South Carolina plant Friday where he says he will "talk jobs" with the company he has previously criticized.

The visit comes two days after an attempt to unionize the plant fell far short, dealing a blow to organized labor, which largely backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.

Trump is visiting Charleston for the unveiling of Boeing's 787-10 Dreamliner model, a long-haul plane that can seat more than 300 passengers. The aircraft is built in South Carolina and will be delivered to customers starting next year, according to Boeing.

Since his election, Trump has held several joint events with companies in which they promote investment or job creation in the United States. The president has touted his efforts to get companies to create jobs domestically.

Trump has repeatedly used his position to try to extract promises out of American companies. He put Boeing on notice in December before he took office, slamming the company for the cost of its Air Force One program and sending its shares lower.

Boeing has since pledged to cut the program's costs.

Trump's divisive executive order on immigration, which included countries like Iran and Iraq, also put about $20 billion worth of Boeing commercial aircraft orders at risk.