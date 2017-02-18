South Africa, once a standout emerging market economy, is caught in the middle of a political hurricane that's adding impetus to a downward economic spiral.

A week after chaos erupted at his annual speech—which resulted in soldiers having to be summoned to parliament—President Jacob Zuma appears increasingly isolated politically. A growing number of investors say that is proving to be a distraction from what requires Zuma's urgent attention, namely the economy.

Zuma's political turmoil is taking place against a backdrop of sky-high unemployment, stagnant growth and a credit rating dancing on the edge of junk. Since last year, Zuma's government has pulled out all the stops to avert a possible downgrade, but the country's turbulent politics have complicated his task.

With the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) schedule to meet next on March 30th, market analysts are widely expecting the central bank to keep rates at 7 percent, in order to help curb higher-than-expected inflation.



"South Africa's economy is looking weak at best," Clayton Fresk, a portfolio manager at Stadion Money Management told CNBC in an interview. "Growth has been on a steady decline since the end of 2010 while unemployment continues to hover around 25 percent."

The country's banking sector is also under pressure, as the number of over-extended consumers rise and investors remain on the sidelines. Low economic growth across the country, coupled with high household leverage remain a persistent risk for the country's banks, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.



'Dire'