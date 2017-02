These high-tech glasses let legally blind people see Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 | 8:00 AM ET | 03:11

eSight is releasing a new product on Tuesday that helps blind people see. The glasses, which look similar to a VR headset, work for 4 out of 5 legally blind people and the company already has more than a thousand users.

Recently, CNBC watched a 9-year-old boy try them on and clearly see for the first time.