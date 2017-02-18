    ×

    These students are 3D printing body parts

    Engineering students at a Texas high school are using 3D printing technology to help people in need. Prosthetics are normally expensive but the students can print their designs for about $100 a hand. A senior in the engineering program explains how much this means to her.

