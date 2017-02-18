This self-driving stroller is perfect for parents-on-the-go   

Smartbe says it's developed the first-ever intelligent baby stroller. It is self-driving, has a temperature controlled canopy, a bottle warmer, and even an electric engine to make going uphill easier. Pricing for the self-propelled models start at $3,099.
