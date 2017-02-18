WATCH: SpaceX rocket blasts off from historic Apollo launchpad

Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 10:01 am, from the historic Kennedy Space Center launchpad used by the Apollo missions.

The mission is the private space company's 10th resupply mission to the International Space Station. The launch also marks the first time the SpaceX is using the LC-39A launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center since it leased it from NASA in 2014, according to Reuters.

The launchpad hasn't been used since 2011, when the final space shuttle blasted off from it.

A backup launch window is scheduled for 9:38 a.m. Sunday.