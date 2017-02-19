China will help drive 33% increase in global copper prices by 2020: Citi

Supply concerns and market expectations of growing demand from China are pushing Doctor Copper back on the market.
Copper prices were already on the rise because of stoppages at the world's two largest mines of the red metal — a workers' strike at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile and export licensing issues at Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which halted operations at the Southeast Asian mine.
The benchmark three-month copper price on the London Metal Exchange were 0.4 percent higher at $5,996.50 a metric ton on Monday morning, which was off the 21-month high of $6,204 a ton reached on February 13.