With a property tycoon in the oval office, a lot of investors want to know what that means for the 1031 exchange, one of the best tax breaks in the real estate business. The nearly hundred year-old section of the U.S. Tax Code lets you exchange specific kinds of investment property without having to pay capital gains taxes when you make that sale.

While the jury is still out, here's how you can take advantage of the 1031 exchange.