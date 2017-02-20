    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia markets trade mostly higher; Toshiba up 1.6% as it looks to raise $8.8 billion

    Hiroshi Watanabe | Getty Images

    Markets in Asia traded mostly higher on Tuesday, as traders searched for direction following a public holiday in the U.S. on Monday.

    In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 0.54 percent in morning trade, while across the Korean Strait, the Kospi was up 0.84 percent.

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.21 percent in early trade. Chinese mainland markets were also higher, with the Shanghai composite up 0.16 percent and the Shenzhen composite adding 0.15 percent.

    Down Under, the benchmark ASX 200 bucked the upward trend to trade down 0.11 percent.

    "With U.S. markets closed for Presidents' Day, it was perhaps apt that President Trump gave markets some reprieve from the combined (but confused) effects of 'Trumpflation' and 'Donald Doubt'," Mizuho Bank said in a note on Tuesday.

    Samsung Electronics shares advanced 1.60 percent, despite the arrest of group chief Jay Y. Lee on Friday for his alleged role in a corruption scandal. Lee was taken for questioning by authorities on Saturday after a night in the Seoul detention center, and reports suggest he will likely be indicted by next week.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Ratings agencies S&P Global Ratings, Moody's and Fitch Ratings all said the arrest was unlikely to affect the credit rating of the flagship Samsung Electronics brand.

    Fitch, however, said the arrest is likely to "delay strategic investment and weigh on investor sentiment, at least in the short term." The agency added the arrest posed a potential risk to the brand's reputation.

    In Japan, Toshiba shares rose 1.61 percent after Reuters reported the troubled conglomerate wants to raise at least 1 trillion yen ($8.83 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its NAND flash memory business. The company previously reported a $6.3 billion writedown of its U.S. nuclear unit.

    In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose to 101.14 at 9:40 a.m. HK/SIN, up from an earlier low of 100.91.

    "Trader frustration is building as narrow trading ranges persist because contrasting market drivers confuse and the Trump headline effect is waning," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader at OANDA.

    Innes added that there were still enough moving parts to keep things interesting in the currency market, with "European risks smoldering and Fed minutes on tap as Fed watch is creeping back into the headlines."

    The yen traded at 113.49 to the dollar, weakening from its previous close at 113.07, and sending Japanese export stocks higher. A weaker yen is usually a positive for exporters as it increases their overseas earnings when converted back to local currency.

    Toyota shares rose 0.5 percent, Sony shares were up 0.48 percent and Honda rose 0.48 percent.

    Meanwhile, the Australian dollar fetched $0.7671 and the euro traded at $1.0583.

    Oil prices advanced on Tuesday morning, with global benchmark Brent up 0.05 percent to $56.21, while U.S. crude futures added 0.56 percent to $53.70.

    Reuters reported top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia's crude oil shipments fell in December to 8.014 million barrels per day (bpd) from 8.258 million bpd in November.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    7203.T
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---