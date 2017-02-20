Asia markets trade mostly higher; Toshiba up 1.6% as it looks to raise $8.8 billion

Markets in Asia traded mostly higher on Tuesday, as traders searched for direction following a public holiday in the U.S. on Monday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 0.54 percent in morning trade, while across the Korean Strait, the Kospi was up 0.84 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.21 percent in early trade. Chinese mainland markets were also higher, with the Shanghai composite up 0.16 percent and the Shenzhen composite adding 0.15 percent.

Down Under, the benchmark ASX 200 bucked the upward trend to trade down 0.11 percent.

"With U.S. markets closed for Presidents' Day, it was perhaps apt that President Trump gave markets some reprieve from the combined (but confused) effects of 'Trumpflation' and 'Donald Doubt'," Mizuho Bank said in a note on Tuesday.

Samsung Electronics shares advanced 1.60 percent, despite the arrest of group chief Jay Y. Lee on Friday for his alleged role in a corruption scandal. Lee was taken for questioning by authorities on Saturday after a night in the Seoul detention center, and reports suggest he will likely be indicted by next week.