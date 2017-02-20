European markets higher; Unilever down 8%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.43 percent higher with most sectors trading in positive territory. Telecoms were the best performers on reports that Softbank is ready to cede control of Sprint to T-Mobile US.

RBS was at the top of the European benchmark up by nearly 6 percent after proposing a new aid plan to replace Williams and Glyn disposal, Reuters reported. On the other hand, Unilever was the worst performing stock in early deals, down by nearly 8 percent, after news Sunday that Kraft Heinz had withdrawn its bid.

Earnings reports continued Monday. Bovis Homes said it was leaving dividends unchanged for 2016, but said its full-year pre-tax profit dropped last year, adding that it would build fewer homes in 2017. Its shares dropped 9 percent. Covestro said Monday it intended to divest, after reporting bigger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

Also on Monday's calendar is the release of the latest consumer confidence figures for the euro zone. Euro area finance ministers will be meeting in Brussels to discuss the Greek bailout program and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will also be visiting the EU institutions.

Overnight, Asian share markets were mixed on political uncertainty.