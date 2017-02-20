From innovation and new toys to theatrical releases, the more than 80-year-old toy company Lego is fun, profitable and continues to be relevant in an ever increasing digital age.

Lego — which comes from an abbreviation of the Danish words "leg godt", meaning "play well" — has a mission to help kids build development through play.

"We're fortunate that our brand, and the construction play pattern that the Lego brick is most famous for, is so timeless and gives us the opportunity to do so many different things," Skip Kodak, senior vice president for Lego Americas, told CNBC's "On the Money."