In addition to classic building sets and sets based on movies and licensing deals, Lego will continue to develop toy lines that incorporate technology, Kodak said.
"We're nearly 20 years into technology toys in the Lego context," he said. "It started with Mindstorms back in 1998, and we've been progressively updating the technology in that product to keep up with the times and remain relevant with that."
The Mindstorms line is recommended for children 10 and older. With kids becoming more digitally savvy at a younger age, Kodak said the company sees a big opportunity to create tech infused toys for children as young as 7.
Their first effort in this space is called Lego Boost, and will be available later this year.
Kodak said Lego hopes this line will help young kids "not only with building and connecting with the physical experience, but then using technology as a way to animate the creation where [the child] is in charge of how it animates, how it comes to life, giving it a personality, giving it sounds. It's a really interesting way forward in terms of enhancing the physical play and the digital play."
