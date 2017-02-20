Mark Cuban: Robots will ‘cause unemployment and we need to prepare for it’

Automation will lead to unemployment and the world needs to prepare for it, business mogul Mark Cuban urged on Monday, following warnings from technology leaders on the impact of robots and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Dallas Mavericks owner did not elaborate or offer recommendations but tweeted his message followed by a link.

Cuban's tweet follows an interview with CNBC on Friday in which he said President Donald Trump and his administration do not understand technology advancements.

"I'm willing to bet that these companies building new plants ... this will lead to fewer people being employed," Cuban told CNBC, adding that "people aren't going to have jobs."

"How does [Trump] deal with displaced workers?" Cuban asked.

The "Shark Tank" judge is an investor in large technology companies including Amazon and Netflix. Cuban's comments come after major technology chief executives have warned about the impact of automation and AI on jobs.