Producer of 'Becoming Warren Buffett' shares his biggest takeaway from working with the billionaire

When filmmaker Peter Kunhardt asked friend Peter Buffett if his dad would be open to him making a documentary out of his life, Buffett told Kunhardt to write him a letter.
Within a week, Kunhardt received a reply from famous investor Warren Buffett saying yes. The Emmy Award-winning producer made "Becoming Warren Buffett" between 2014 and 2016, after five visits to Omaha, where Buffett resides.
"Like everybody, I wondered how this experience would help me personally with my finances. What lesson am I going to learn that's going to make me rich like Warren?" Kunhardt told CNBC. "There is no answer to that. Warren is as successful as he is because of a combination of his unique brain and the principals that his father and family instilled in him."