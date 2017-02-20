With Samsung scion held in small cell, South Korea continues probe

It was an intense weekend for Jay Y. Lee as a special prosecution team in South Korea grilled the de-facto leader of Samsung for more than 20 hours.



Nothing has changed when it comes to Samsung's stance: The company is admitting to giving money to foundations in the center of a corruption scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, but Samsung maintains it received nothing in return.

Moving forward, next Tuesday is a deadline for the special prosecution's investigation. That team says it will be indicting the Samsung Group chief before then.

"It was unprecedented that the leader of Samsung Group is arrested. It's a chance for chaebols to realize that they, too, can get in trouble and face social resistance when their practice is irregular," Chung Sun-sup, founder of CEO of Chaebul.com, a local corporate tracker, said.

The term chaebol largely refers to a conglomerate structure of connected businesses bound in part by familial ties.

For now, Lee is back in the Seoul detention center, and back in his 70-square-foot cell.

On Saturday, Lee had been handcuffed and tied with white rope, as he was taken for questioning by South Korean authorities after a night in a cell.

Lee, a 48-year-old with a net worth of $6.2 billion, heads the technology giant that is the world's biggest manufacturer of smartphones, flat-screen televisions and memory chips.