The official Brexit referendum date was announced a year ago. Here’s how markets have performed

Exactly a year ago former Prime Minister David Cameron officially announced that Britain would vote on the fate of its relationship with the European Union on June 23rd, 2016. The official announcement to the Houses of Parliament was made on February 22.

Sterling tumbled about 2 percent on the news and politicians like current Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage started their campaign to lead Britain out of the EU.

One year on, CNBC looks at how financial markets have performed since then.

Sterling

Sterling has been on a roller coaster ride ever since the announcement of Brexit but saw massive falls after the actual vote to leave the European Union on June 23. The currency is down more than 13 percent since February 20 last year.

While the initial moves after the Brexit results were dramatic, plunging from the highs of $1.50 to a 31-year low of $1.32, the currency continues to remain under pressure at current levels of $1.24. A number of analysts have warned that with the U.K. heading into so much uncertainty, sterling appreciation may not come until growth outlook improves.

Some analysts have also said that sterling could come under further pressure once Article 50 is triggered.

