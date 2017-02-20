Poll: Which sector is the most ripe for mega M&A

It's expected to be a busy year for mergers and acquisitions despite market undertainty as President Donald Trump's administration finds its policy footing.

Just last week, Kraft Heinz announced a proposed $143 billion merger with Unilever in what would be one of the biggest deals ever, but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant declined.

JPMorgan's co-head for M&A in Asia Pacific told CNBC recently sectors that are likely to see deal-making this year include healthcare, telecommunications, technology and financial institutions.

But Britain is set to suffer a fall in M&A activity by the second quarter of 2017 because of the effects of the proposed exit from the European Union, or Brexit, according to new research.

