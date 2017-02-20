Trump lawyer sent Flynn a plan to lift Russia sanctions: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, was sent a hand-delivered sealed proposal detailing a way for the new administration to lift sanctions against Russia just a week before he resigned, the New York Times reported on Sunday.



The proposal, which included a peace plan for Ukraine and Russia, was delivered to Flynn by Michael Cohen, the president's personal lawyer, the report said. The sealed plans were reported to have had the support of Felix Sater, a business associate known to have aided Trump in previous dealings with Russia and Andrii Artemenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker.



Flynn resigned on Monday 13 February after communications regarding sanctions against Russia were alleged to have taken place between him and Russia's ambassador. Trump accused Flynn of misleading Vice President Mike Pence and said on Thursday that he "fired" him because of what was said to Pence and not because of the conversations with Russia's ambassador.



The White House, Michael Cohen, Felix Sater and Andrii Artemenko were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Monday.



