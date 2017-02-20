Venezuela’s crisis causes its people to cut meals and lose weight

Many Venezuelans are eating two or fewer meals a day and nearly three quarters have seen their weight plummet during the country's recent economic and political crises, according to new research into the country's living standards.

Venezuela's economic crash has been an continuing problem. The oil price crash in 2014 and resulting policies by President Nicolas Maduro have led to mass shortages of food and other products, and dizzying levels of inflation. The IMF predicts inflation will reach 1,642 percent by the end of 2017.

Data from the latest Venezuela Living Conditions Survey (ENCOVI 2016) found around 81 percent of Venezuelan households are now living in income poverty, up from 75.6 percent in 2015.