Another surprising Yesterbox rule is that you don't respond to any of the current day's non-urgent emails.

As Hsieh writes, "If it can wait 48 hours without causing harm, then you are not allowed to respond to any emails that come in today, even if it's a simple one-word reply."

Is he really advocating ignoring emails? To the newly initiated this might sound impossible, but here's his reasoning: "We're all guilty of procrastinating and looking for the easy emails to respond to first. By forcing yourself to do 10 at a time of yesterday's emails, it's a lot easier to power through the annoying or harder ones, and as you make progress towards the finish line of zero emails from yesterday, you see the finish line getting closer and closer … and when you're done processing all of yesterday's emails, you're done for the day."

Of course in the real world, one must adapt the system to the needs. If you're waiting for your boss to email you about whether she can meet for lunch, or for your child's doctor to send along an urgent form, you can't just shut out incoming messages.

But the point is to stop feeling as though you need to immediately respond to messages as they come in, and focus on your to-do list, aka the Yesterbox — not to mention all of the work you've been putting off because you're distracted by incoming email.

To avoid the temptation of looking at what's coming in, Hsieh suggests that Outlook users collapse the "Today" group of emails so they aren't visible.

Some Yesterbox fans set up bookmarks that only point to yesterday's mail, or, if they're using Gmail, enable a QuickLink. To allow for "for quick scanning and identifying those pesky emails which require immediate attention," tech executive Pascal Finette even developed a Yesterbox hack using Gmail's multiple inbox feature.