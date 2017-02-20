Ever feel like you're drowning in email? Before you complain, consider the inbox of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who once told Digiday that he receives 1,000 to 2,000 emails per day.
Hsieh decided to do something about it when he found himself getting increasingly stressed out about the high volume of messages. He found himself never responding to messages because it would take too long, and he would procrastinate.
His frustration inspired him to develop an email management technique he named Yesterbox, which he has used for the last five years.
More from NBC News:
12 Million Americans Keep This Secret From Their Partner
It's Not Cool — But This Might Be the Best Gift for Your Kids
Five Easy Ways to Cut Your Healthcare Costs
The basic premise of Yesterbox is that yesterday's emails become today's to-list and — this is the tough part — you don't even skim today's incoming messages until you've sorted through at least 10 from yesterday.
Hsieh generally spends the morning responding to messages in his Yesterbox, and if he has an early meeting his assistant must reschedule Yesterbox time for another part of the day. (Hsieh has also made his email and meeting log public for those curious about how he manages his time.)