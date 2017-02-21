11 exciting things to do in New York City if you're on a budget

Even though it's one of the most expensive cities in the world, New York offers plenty of free activities. I've learned that first-hand during my two-month long "cash diet," which allots me only $60 in spending money a week.



The past eight weeks, I've swapped pricey bars and restaurants for cash diet-friendly activities, many of which I've highlighted below.

Keep in mind that this is far from a comprehensive list. If you put in a bit of effort, there are lots of other exciting ways to experience New York City on the cheap.