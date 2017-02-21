    ×

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    After-hours buzz: TXRH, FSLR, TRCO & more

    Traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Dow Jones industrial average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session on Jan. 25, 2017.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

    Shares of Tribune Media climbed more than 2 percent after hours following an SEC filing disclosing that Starboard Value has increased its stake in the media conglomerate.

    Shares of First Solar ticked up nearly 2 percent after the solar technology team released its fourth-quarter earnings results. First Solar reported earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $480 million while analysts expected 97 cents per share on revenue of $413 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Texas Roadhouse shares tanked more than 9 percent in after-hours trade after the restaurant chain missed fourth quarter forecasts. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $485 million, while the Street projected earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $497 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Global Blood Therapeutics shares tanked more than 10 percent during extended hours following news of a proposed public offering of $75 million in shares of common stock. The proposal said the bio-pharmaceutical company intends to use the proceeds to developing its lead product candidate, GBT440, an oral once-daily drug for sick cell disease patients.

