After-hours buzz: TXRH, FSLR, TRCO & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Tribune Media climbed more than 2 percent after hours following an SEC filing disclosing that Starboard Value has increased its stake in the media conglomerate.



Shares of First Solar ticked up nearly 2 percent after the solar technology team released its fourth-quarter earnings results. First Solar reported earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $480 million while analysts expected 97 cents per share on revenue of $413 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Texas Roadhouse shares tanked more than 9 percent in after-hours trade after the restaurant chain missed fourth quarter forecasts. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $485 million, while the Street projected earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $497 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Global Blood Therapeutics shares tanked more than 10 percent during extended hours following news of a proposed public offering of $75 million in shares of common stock. The proposal said the bio-pharmaceutical company intends to use the proceeds to developing its lead product candidate, GBT440, an oral once-daily drug for sick cell disease patients.