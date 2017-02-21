Arianna Huffington: I will hold Uber's 'feet to the fire'

Media mogul Arianna Huffington said that it was "great" to see employees hold Uber accountable, after a viral blog post alleged widespread sexual harassment at the company's offices.

Huffington, a member of Uber's board, was brought in for an all-hands meeting, after former employee Susan Fowler said her manager was trying to get her to have sex with him, among other examples of gender bias. Uber is investigating the issue.

Huffington has promoted the idea of women supporting each other in the workplace, collaborating with Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg on the issue.

Here's Huffington's full response:

I just joined Travis and Liane Hornsey, Uber's recently hired Chief Human Resources Officer, for the company's weekly meeting. We spent over an hour discussing women in the workplace — and talking about the review that's underway by Eric Holder and Tammy Albarran into diversity and inclusion at Uber. Travis spoke very honestly about the mistakes he's made — and about how he wants to take the events of the last 48-hours to build a better Uber. It was great to see employees holding managers accountable. I also view it as my responsibility to hold the leadership team's feet to the fire on this issue. Change doesn't usually happen without a catalyst. I hope that by taking the time to understand what's gone wrong and fixing it we can not only make Uber better but also contribute to improvements for women across the industry.



