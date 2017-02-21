Every year, industry leaders come together to create a list of 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' based on votes across the region.

Sponsored by San Pellegrino/Acqua Panna and published by William Reed Business Media, which also releases the 'The World's 50 Best Restaurants,' the Asian edition has become a key guide for both amateur and professional foodies.



Released late on Tuesday, 2017's edition saw Bangkok's Gaggan score top honors, with Singapore, China, Japan and Thailand each boasting nine restaurants on the ranking. Click ahead to see who made it to the top 10 list, but good luck getting a table.