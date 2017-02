Shares of Bristol-Myers climbed as much as 4 percent after investor Carl Icahn reportedly took a stake in the company, according to Dow Jones, citing sources.

Icahn said he sees value in the drug-maker's pipeline and views it as a possible takeover target, according to the report.

While it initially spiked 4.8 percent, the company's stock last traded 0.9 percent higher.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.