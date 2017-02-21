Appropriate to Denmark's climate (and our winter), hygge is about hunkering down: It's all candles, blazing fires, warm blankets and fuzzy slippers, reading nooks (called hyggekrog), comfortable pants (hyggebukser), wollen socks (hyggesokker) and tea.

But it's not about isolation; quite the opposite. Danes plan hyggelig evenings of cooking together or playing board games. It's possible to have hygge while curled up on a rainy day watching TV, but it's heightened if you are part of a casual gathering, preferably in a cozy cabin in the woods. "Like the emergence of fireflies, when we hygger we shine individually but glow in unison to reveal an inclination toward a powerful collective harmony," writes Louisa Thomsen Brits in "The Book of Hygge."

Meik Wiking (pronounced "Mike Viking"), CEO of a think tank called The Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen, describes hygge as "like a warm hug, but without the physical contact." Wiking, author of "The Little Book of Hygge," spoke with NBC's BETTER to explain hygge, the importance of candles and the persistence of Denmark's bleak crime dramas.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, how would you explain hygge?

I think the shortest label to put on it is "consciously cozy," or "the art of creating intimacy" or "the pursuit of everyday happiness." But I think it's probably best explained with the anecdote that I think also opens the book: I was in Sweden with some friends and we had been out hiking and came back in the cabin and had the fire going and got the stew boiling on the stove and we were just relaxing, kicking back and enjoying silence and each other's company and one of the guys said, "could this be any more hygge?" And then one of the girls said "yes, if there was a storm outside." Because it's also this feeling of being sheltered from the outside.

We all have our cozy moments, but what are we Americans missing?

I think you're missing the conscious part. … That's the feedback I've been getting from readers in France and Poland and Portugal, where I've been — they say "I've been doing this all my life. I didn't know there was a word for it." And I think that helps people appreciate it more and I think it helps people both plan for it and acknowledge it when they experience it. I think that's the difference between Danes and a lot of other people, that we have a word that describes that situation, and that makes us more aware of it and perhaps makes us plan for it more and appreciate it more. And then secondly the major difference is that we see it as part of our culture and part of our DNA, the same way Americans see perhaps freedom as part of their culture or DNA.