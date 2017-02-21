Early movers: HD, WMT, YHOO, TIF, PLKI, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Home Depot – The nation's largest home improvement retailer reported quarterly profit of $1.44 per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Home Depot increased its quarterly dividend by 29 percent and announced a new $15 billion share buyback program, as well.

Wal-Mart – The retail giant beat estimates by 1 cent a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.30 per share. Revenue was slightly short of consensus, however. Wal-Mart posted a 1.8 percent increase in U.S. comparable-store sales and also saw a 29 percent jump in U.S. online sales compared to a year ago.

Yahoo – Verizon and Yahoo are expected to announce a revised deal that cuts the price of the prior deal by up to $350 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. CNBC had reported last week on a potential price cut of a few hundred million.

Tiffany – The luxury goods retailer struck an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners that will add three new independent directors. One of those additions, former Bulgari CEO Francesco Trapani, will join the search committee seeking out a new CEO for Tiffany. Jana and Trapani together own about 5.1 percent of Tiffany's outstanding shares.

Unilever – Kraft Heinz withdrew its $143 billion bid for its rival food company. Unilever had rejected Kraft's approach, but Kraft initially was hopeful the two sides could come to terms on a deal.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen – Popeyes is near a deal to be bought by Burger King and Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands International for more than $1.7 billion, according to Reuters. The initial approach by Restaurant Brands to Popeyes was first reported on February 13.

Dick's Sporting Goods – Oppenheimer downgraded the sporting goods retailer's stock to "perform" from "outperform," based on a spate of soft sales data throughout the industry.

HSBC – HSBC reported a 62 percent drop in annual profit, with the bank's bottom line falling well short of analysts' estimates. The results reflected significant writedowns from restructuring, among other factors.

BHP Billiton – BHP declared a first-half dividend of 40 cents per share, more than double the year-ago figure of 15 cents a share and above analysts' forecasts for a 34 cent payout. The miner's move reflects the rebound in commodity prices, although BHP said it was still prioritizing paying down debt.

Las Vegas Sands — CEO Sheldon Adelson told a Tokyo investor conference that a casino-based resort in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build. The company is bidding for operating rights in what could become the world's second-largest casino market following Japan's legalization of casinos late last year.

General Motors – GM got a positive mention in this weekend's Barron's, based on its plan to sell its Opel division in Europe. The paper said selling Opel could free up as much as $1 billion in cash annually.

Microsoft– The company's Windows 10 operating system is still under scrutiny by European Union privacy watchdogs, who say they are still concerned about the privacy settings despite a recently announced change. The officials say users lack control over how Microsoft uses their personal data.