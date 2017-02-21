EU tax chief admits Le Pen winning would be the end of the European project

A win for far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen would spell the end of the EU – but the French are not crazy enough to let that happen, insists European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

"I'm confident. I know my citizens and my compatriots well and know they are not going to elect a candidate who is proposing France exiting (Europe). That would be the end of the European project," Moscovici, who is European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, told CNBC Monday.

In a clear nod to the rising populist movements in Europe, the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.K.'s EU referendum, Moscovici, said he believes common sense will prevail as France goes to the polls in the two-round election this year.

"I cannot imagine 50 percent of the French are crazy enough to vote for her," he said.

"I'm quite convinced that she cannot win … she never even ever won a regional election in France – never ever."

