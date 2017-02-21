Europe markets point to lower open; investors eye earnings and data

European bourses are expected to open slightly lower Tuesday as investors focus on company earnings and fresh economic data.

The FTSE 100 is seen 5 points lower at 7,297; the French CAC is poised to open 4 points down at 4,865 and the DAX is also set to open lower by 9 points at 11,823.

Earnings reports continued Tuesday with HSBC and BHP Billiton announcing their latest figures. HSBC reported a 62 percent slump in annual pre-tax profits which proved to be significantly below analysts' expectations due to one-off charges.

BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger-than-expected dividend on Tuesday and cited increasing confidence amid an uptick in commodity prices. The world's biggest miner narrowly missed market expectations, however, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie described underlying first-half net profit of $3.24 billion as a "strong result" in a statement.

Also on Tuesday's calendar is the release of the latest PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) flash figures for France, Germany and the euro zone shortly after the open.

Elsewhere, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is due to address the Treasury Select Committee at 10 a.m. London time and French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is set to hold a campaign rally in London shortly after the market close.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.