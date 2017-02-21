"The IRS is trying to be more careful about refunds," said Ed Slott, a CPA and founder of Ed Slott and Co. in Rockville Centre, New York. "Identity thieves file fake returns early and collect the refunds."

Thieves have a variety of ways to snag your personal details, including impersonating the IRS on the phone or sending emails with malicious links.

Often, the victim of a tax refund scam doesn't figure out what's going on until he or she tries to file and the IRS rejects the return.

The IRS reported a 400 percent surge in phishing and malware incidents — identity theft over the web — during the 2016 tax season.