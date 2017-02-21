Futures point to higher open on Wall Street; earnings in focus





U.S. stock index futures are poised for a slightly higher open on Tuesday morning as traders eyed a deluge of earnings reports on the first trading day of the week.

On the earnings front, Home Depot, Medtronic, Wal-Mart and Macy's are among the major companies of interest scheduled to report before the bell. Extra Space Storage, First Solar and Verisk Analytics are among many other companies due to report after the market close.

On the data front, Tuesday will see flash Markit services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) for February released at 9.45 a.m ET.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was poised to open slightly lower on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.41 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.68 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.30 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.21 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.74 a barrel, up 0.64 percent.



U.S. crude futures rose for a second consecutive day on Tuesday with Reuters reporting data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets after OPEC production cuts.