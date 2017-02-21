Awaiting the Hong Kong budget, looking for stimulative spending

Ahead of the release of Hong Kong's latest budget statement, a tax expert said it is critical for the city to spend on strengthening its economy and competitiveness — or risk losing its standing as an international business center.

Hong Kong's Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, is scheduled to deliver his first budget speech at 11 a.m. HK/SIN. The attention is on him to steer the economy amid global uncertainties and rapid advances in technology.

Speaking on CNBC's "Rundown," KPMG China tax partner Charles Kinsley cited a survey by his firm in which 45 percent of respondents said they think Hong Kong will lose competitiveness as more jurisdictions lower their tax rates to lure investors.

"Because of that, the competitiveness we're seeing today could be eroded away if Hong Kong doesn't change. That is one of the reasons people are looking at helping the tourism sector, helping the financial services to stay competitive," he said.

"But we're also expecting to see a lot more money be given back to the community in terms of elderly care, education, promoting [small and medium enterprises] and also the key focus we saw in Singapore, which is innovation, technology, intellectual property."