    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    JPMorgan downgrades Outback Steakhouse-owner on restaurant closures


    Outback Steakhouse in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
    Diane Macdonald | Getty Images
    Outback Steakhouse in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

    JPMorgan lowered its rating for Bloomin' Brands to neutral from overweight, because of deteriorating sales trends at its restaurants.

    "We are downgrading BLMN … as our valuation call has run its course and the FCF yield is low – we prefer shares closer to $17," analyst John Ivankoe wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "The drumbeat of closures across the space is now becoming unmistakably louder as supply growth (unit) in excess of demand growth (employment) continues to pressure same-store traffic."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BLMN
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...