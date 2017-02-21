LVMH’s Arnault rules out Le Pen victory in France

Bernard Arnault, head of French luxury goods giant LVMH, says he expects victory for either Emmanuel Macron or Francois Fillon in the French presidential elections over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

"My take is one of the two will win!" responded LVMH's joint chairman and chief executive officer when asked whether he was concerned that there are only two so-called 'market-friendly' candidates still in the race to secure the French presidency this May.

Arnault, the country's richest man and a prominent figure among French society, was speaking to CNBC at the VIVA TECH conference in Paris about the importance of the digital revolution to long-established and traditional companies such as LVMH.