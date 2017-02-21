Macy's earnings beat expectations but revenue falls short

Macy's earnings topped analysts' expectations Tuesday, but its top line fell short as it struggled to get consumers into its stores over the holiday period.

Shares of the chain rose more than 3 percent in premarket trading.

Here's how the company did:

EPS: $2.02 per share, adjusted, versus $1.96 per share, adjusted, expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Revenue: $8.52 billion, versus $8.62 billion expected by Thomson Reuters

Comparable sales: Decline of 3.5 percent, excluding licensed departments, versus a decline of 2.5 percent, excluding licensed departments, expected by FactSet

"While 2016 was not the year we expected, we made significant progress on key initiatives that are starting to bear fruit," CEO Terry Lundgren said in a statement. "These include continued improvement in our digital platforms, the rollout of our new approach to fine jewelry and women's shoes, an increase in exclusive merchandise and the refinement of our clearance and off-price strategy."



Like its department store peers, Macy's has been struggling to attract shoppers who are increasingly spending their money online, at off-price stores, and on traveling and dining out. The company said last month that sales at its established stores fell 2.1 percent in November and December, which was at the low end of its previous guidance.

That decline was despite easy comparisons from the previous holiday period when unseasonably warm weather kept shoppers from splurging on winter apparel.

The company is taking a number of steps as it attempts to restore its profitability. In January, the company released a list of 68 stores that it plans to close. Macy's had previously announced that it would close roughly 100 stores, and said Tuesday that it still plans to close roughly 34 stores over the next few years.

The chain is meanwhile working to boost its value by selling off some of the flagship locations it owns. Macy's has been under pressure from activist investor Starboard to make money off its vast real estate empire.

"I think [Starboard], like our other investors, they want to see our stock price go up. And so do we. We're all aligned in this regard," Lundgren told CNBC Tuesday.

Adding to uncertainties about the chain, reports surfaced earlier this month saying Hudson's Bay had approached Macy's regarding a takeover. Neither company has confirmed the validity of those reports.

Lundgren will step down March 23 but continue on as executive chairman. He will be succeeded by Jeff Gennette, who was named Macy's president in 2014.

During the fiscal year that just kicked off, Macy's projects comparable sales excluding licensed departments will fall between 2.2 percent and 3.3. percent. Analysts had been forecasting a decline of 2.2 percent.

However, the department store said it expects sales to decrease between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent due to store closures. Analysts had been calling for a decline of 4.1 percent.





Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect Macy's beat analysts' earnings expectations.



