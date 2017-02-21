    ×

    Marriott downgraded on valuation, lackluster hotel bookings

    A pedestrian pulls luggage behind him as he walks outside a Marriott hotel in New York.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered its rating for Marriott to hold from buy, saying the company's earnings results will come in below expectations this year.

    "Material upside assumes a big leap of faith from here … The real challenge we have in continuing to recommend the stock is we believe it has already priced-in an optimistic best-case scenario," analyst C. Patrick Scholes wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We attach a low likelihood of the 2018 'best case scenario' being achieved."

