    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning


    Shoppers at a Walmart in Los Angeles
    Jonathan Alcorn | Reuters
    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are up after a flat close Friday. Home Depot has just reported earnings and revenues that topped expectations. And Walmart posted strong earnings and comparable-store sales, but missed on revenue expectations.

    -Eurozone economic growth is surging to near a six-year high.

    TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

    -President Donald Trump could roll out a revised immigration and travel ban order as early as today. Included in that plan will be a call to hire as many as 10,000 new ICE personnel and speed up deportations of illegal immigrants with criminal records.

