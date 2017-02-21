Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are up after a flat close Friday. Home Depot has just reported earnings and revenues that topped expectations. And Walmart posted strong earnings and comparable-store sales, but missed on revenue expectations.

-Eurozone economic growth is surging to near a six-year high.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump could roll out a revised immigration and travel ban order as early as today. Included in that plan will be a call to hire as many as 10,000 new ICE personnel and speed up deportations of illegal immigrants with criminal records.