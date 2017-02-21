Natural gas plunges as meteorologists declare winter is over, El Nino may be coming

Natural gas futures for March plummeted 9.5 percent to $2.56 per MMBtu. Natural gas was down about 7 percent last week on the combination of strong supply and warm weather and is now 35 percent below the winter peak late last year. Gas in storage is also running above the five-year average.

Analysts, however, say the market has not bottomed, with $2.50 per MMBtu as the next near-term target with $2.25 to $2.30 in sight. According to analytics firm Kensho, in the week after a one-day 9 percent decline, natural gas tends to continue sliding, with further losses 70 percent of the time and a net decline of 1.7 percent. The market has experienced 13 such declines since 2005.

"A few weeks back, there were some model indications that we were going to have cooler conditions developing later in the month. … Model guidance is definitely warmer," said Senechal. He said East Coast temperatures are running five to eight degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

The only area that's going to see colder conditions is the Northern Plains and Pacific Northwest. That's going to be the focus for some colder variability," said Senechal.

Meteorologists also see signs that an El Nino condition is developing in the Pacific, a weather pattern created by warmer water temperatures in the Pacific. El Nino creates more disturbances in the Pacific but tends to make for cooler summers on the east coast, another negative for natural gas consumption

"We have noticed that [surface] temperatures in key El Nino region flipped from below average to above average in just the last week," said Josh Meisel, meteorologist at Bespoke Weather. Meisel said the El Nino could be weak, but it also has a chance of being moderate.