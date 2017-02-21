Qualcomm fights $873 million in fines by South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission

Qualcomm has sought an injunction over an estimated $873 million in fines (1 trillion South Korean won) levied by South Korea's Fair Trade Commission, the Korea Herald reported, saying the court filing was made late Tuesday in Seoul Central District Court.

The newspaper said lawyers for Qualcomm have asked for a halt to implementation of the fine and related penalties, citing sources. The filing made a deadline set for Wednesday to respond to the order issued in late December that said the U.S.-based chipmaker used its market position unfairly in the Korean market by refusing to offer licenses to chipset manufacturers and demanding high fees for patents used by smartphone makers.