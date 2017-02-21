Read this now: Bissonnette in court | Chaotic town hall | Laker shake-up

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:



The man accused of killing 6 men in a Quebec City mosque made a brief court appearance Tuesday. During the hearing, the prosecutor submitted evidence to Alexandre Bissonnette's defense lawyer. The judge in the case granted a request from Bissonnette lawyer's to keep the evidence from the public.

Senator Chuck Grassley had a chaotic town hall meeting inIowa. People started shouting questions at the senator as soon as he walked in. The crowd was upset that he supported the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. After the meeting, the senator said, "I don't think people had a chance to hear me as much as they normally would at a town hall meeting because there were long speeches and there was applause and some interference. They didn't get my point of view but if they want me to listen to them I am willing to listen to them."

There was a shake-up in the Los Angeles Lakers front office as Magic Johnson was named the organization's president of basketball operations. This followed co-owner Jeanie Buss' announcement that General Manager Mitch Kupchak, and her brother Jim Buss, vice president of basketball operations for the Lakers, were relieved of their duties.