Read this now: Immigration enforcement | Scott Pruitt | Milo Yiannopoulos

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

The Department of Homeland Security is releasing documents to execute President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration. Immigration agency officials, customs officers and border patrol agents have been directed to remove anyone convicted of any criminal offense.



In other administration news, newly confirmed Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt gave his debut speech to agency employees on Tuesday. He says there's no need to compromise between protecting the environment and creating jobs.

Finally, following controversial remarks on pedophilia, Milo Yiannopoulos has announced his decision to step down from Breitbart. The former senior editor says the decision was his alone.