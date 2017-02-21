Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

President Trump is denouncing recent threats against Jewish community centers. He made these statements while he was touring the newly-opened National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.

Two commuter trains crashed outside Philadelphia Tuesday morning. No one was trapped, and there are no reports of life-threatening injuries. The trains were not in service at the time of the crash, reports say.

The popular giant panda, Bow Bow, which was born at the National Zoo in Washington, is moving to China. In grand style, the plane dubbed "The Panda Express" is taking off later Tuesday with Bow Bow on board. She's returning to China to help make more pandas.



