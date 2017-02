If you get complacent as a leader, you're an easy target for hungry, hustling up-and-comers.

That's why self-made billionaire Richard Branson operates with an underdog mentality, despite his countless successes.

"Every business we have was set up to disrupt a market with products or services that make a real difference to people's lives," says Branson in a blog post published Tuesday.

"We will always pride ourselves in being a challenger brand, and retain our entrepreneurial spirit."