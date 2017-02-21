Tech CEOs back call for basic income as AI job losses threaten industry backlash





It's 2067 and robots have wiped out millions of jobs, AI is rampant, and unemployment is on the rise. Technology companies and CEOs have become public enemy number one.

This portrayal of the future is one tech executives are keen to avoid and has driven a growing chorus to support the idea of a universal basic income (UBI).

"There is going to be backlash when it comes to jobs," Sayantan Ghosal, an economics professor at the University of Glasgow who has written about UBI, told CNBC by phone.

U.S. technology firms have been investing heavily in research and development of AI. Tesla with driverless cars, Amazon with workerless shops, and the likes of Google developing smarter-than-human software.

Even Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, recently stated that he was "surprised" by the pace of AI developments.

Basic income 'necessary'

Over the past few months, major technology executives have come out in support of a UBI.

In an interview with CNBC in November, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk backed the idea.

"There is a pretty good chance we end up with a universal basic income, or something like that, due to automation," Musk said. He reiterated his thoughts last week at the World Government Summit in Dubai, in which he said a UBI would be "necessary".