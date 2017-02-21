The Trump administration is still a long way off from ditching NAFTA

A pre-election "action plan" released by President Donald Trump listed a plan to renegotiate or withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement as the top strategy it will pursue to protect American jobs.
But it could be quite some time before a new version of that deal is formally set in motion, according to trade experts.
To renegotiate NAFTA, under a law passed in 2015, the White House must open an official 90-day negotiating window with Congress, during which time the legislative and executive branches will debate how the deal should be changed. That hasn't happened yet, according to congressional aides with knowledge of the process.
The White House is, however, pursuing informal negotiations, as evidenced by a meeting with leadership from the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways & Means Committee in early February. Press secretary Sean Spicer called the group — which included chief strategist Steve Bannon, presidential adviser Jared Kushner and the then-unconfirmed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross — an "all-star team" that would "chart the future of U.S. trade policy."